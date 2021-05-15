Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to post $5.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $227.86 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $149.76 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.19 and its 200-day moving average is $209.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

