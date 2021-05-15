Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.93. SYNNEX reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,903,695. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

