Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. PVH posted earnings of ($3.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in PVH by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.29. PVH has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

