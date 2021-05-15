Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LII. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total transaction of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,007. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $350.84 on Friday. Lennox International has a one year low of $179.64 and a one year high of $356.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.