Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.08. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

