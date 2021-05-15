Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.62. Itron reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of ITRI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,079 shares of company stock valued at $667,374. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $940,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $4,844,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 20.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

