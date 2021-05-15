Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Insider Samuel Lyon Buys 6,000 Shares

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) insider Samuel Lyon acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,061.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $6.48 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.