Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce $73.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.98 million and the lowest is $70.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $62.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $306.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $429.01 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 200,831 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after buying an additional 319,996 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after buying an additional 1,299,220 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

