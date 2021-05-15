Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Acquires $12,135.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan bought 500 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.27 per share, with a total value of $12,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,032.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $26.00 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $237.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ames National by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ames National by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ames National by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

