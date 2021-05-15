Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ABCB traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. 367,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

