American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of AMWL opened at $11.71 on Thursday. American Well has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

