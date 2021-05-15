American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.10. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

