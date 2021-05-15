American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,095 shares of company stock worth $12,785,596 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.29 and a 1 year high of $130.57.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

