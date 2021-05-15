America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Buys 2,168 Shares of Stock

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,899.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 33.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

