Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 240,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $875.12 million, a PE ratio of 383.50 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.