Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Ambu A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

