Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Altus Midstream stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

