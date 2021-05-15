Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Trading 18.5% Higher

Altura Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) traded up 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 23,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altura Energy from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF)

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

