Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.31

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.31 and last traded at $74.31, with a volume of 27288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Get Alteryx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.41, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,627. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.