Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALTG opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTG. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

