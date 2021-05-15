Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

