Allianz’s (ALV) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €219.85 ($258.64).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of €216.62 and a 200-day moving average of €201.15.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

