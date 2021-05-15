Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.14

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.14 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.30), with a volume of 68,336 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £148.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

