Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $622.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $15.42 on Monday, reaching $569.04. The stock had a trading volume of 366,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.11. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,119. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

