Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $209.51. 30,979,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.50. The company has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.