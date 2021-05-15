Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $839 million-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.74 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.450-5.520 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

AKAM stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,934. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

