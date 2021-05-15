Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Airbnb stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.58.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.