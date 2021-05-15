AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered AIB Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered AIB Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $3.00 on Friday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

