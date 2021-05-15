AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

AGFS opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AGFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

