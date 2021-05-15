Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGKF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ARGKF remained flat at $$12.08 on Friday. Aggreko has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

