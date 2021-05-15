Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGGZF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

