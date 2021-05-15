Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

