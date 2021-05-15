Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $370.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 37.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.