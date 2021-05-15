AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPM. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

