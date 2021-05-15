AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NEWT opened at $30.50 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWT. Compass Point upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Newtek Business Services Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

