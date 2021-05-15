AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,661 shares of company stock worth $1,272,987. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

