AE Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

