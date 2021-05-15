AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $26.02 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAKE. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Lakeland Industries Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.