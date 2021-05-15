AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,729.6% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 98,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $53.99 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.