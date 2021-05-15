AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 651 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

