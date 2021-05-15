Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.56. 251,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 295,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

