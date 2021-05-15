Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

