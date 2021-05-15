Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Adient posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $16.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

ADNT stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 452,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,257. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.