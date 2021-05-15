Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $40.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $50.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Adient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after purchasing an additional 158,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $57,267,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

