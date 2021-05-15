Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 1st

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

PEO opened at $16.08 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

In other news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $57,804.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $206,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

