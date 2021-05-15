Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Acutus Medical stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 343,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,854. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

