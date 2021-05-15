Acumen Capital Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$42.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$42.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.75.

HDI opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.59. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

