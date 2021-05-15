AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACUIF. Desjardins began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on AcuityAds from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ACUIF stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

