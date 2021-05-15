ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.17.

ACMR opened at $64.84 on Friday. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $6,988,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

