Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $288.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

